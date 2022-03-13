Kilbarry Chloe strikes Grade Three gold at Limerick

Kilbarry Chloe provided trainer, owner and breeder Con O’Keeffe with a valuable success in the Irish Wire Products Irish EBF Shannon Spray Mares Novice Hurdle at Limerick.

Running in the Grade Three contest just a week after opening her account over hurdles at Wexford, she was a comfortable scorer under Mike O’Connor.

O’Keeffe, who shares ownership of the five-year-old with Tadhg O’Sullivan, said winning the Grade Three was his equivalent of having a Cheltenham success.

“She had been promising that all year, she is a staying mare who needs soft ground,” he said of the 12-1 winner

“It came too soon after her Wexford win, but today’s conditions were perfect and these graded races don’t come so often, so you have to take your chances.

“All credit to all the lads at home and she got a great ride – he is an excellent young man and has a bright future.

“She is a soft-ground mare so we won’t get carried away and Punchestown’s ground can come up quick enough. Fairyhouse is a month away so we’ll cool our jets now and see what happens.

“Breeding is our game, we have a lot of broodmares and have had this family for 25 years. It has been so good to us and keeps throwing up winners.

“We just train our own fillies and this is our Cheltenham, we’re thrilled. I’m delighted for Tadhg who has been with me for years.”

Later on the card, the Willie Mullins-trained El Barra (1-4 favourite) paid a handsome compliment to stablemates Blue Lord and Saint Sam, who both run in the Arkle on Tuesday, when cruising to victory in the Book Online At www.limerickraces.ie Beginners Chase by 10 lengths.

The winner still holds an entry in Thursday’s Turners Novices’ Chase.