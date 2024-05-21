Kimpton Down Oaks squad strong on quality and quantity

Ralph Beckett is fine tuning plans for his potential Betfred Oaks contenders.

The Kimpton Down Stables trainer has built up a particularly strong hand for the Epsom fillies’ Classic this term, beginning with Forest Fairy’s victory in the Cheshire Oaks in early May.

Behind her in third was stablemate Seaward, with two more fillies then throwing their own hats into the ring in the Oaks Trial at Lingfield three days later.

You Got To Me was the victor there, with the King and Queen’s Treasure behind her in fourth when only beaten a length and three quarters.

The winners of those two races are intended participants at Epsom, whereas Seaward is a possible alongside Musidora third Classical Song, but Treasure is more likely to head in the direction of Royal Ascot.

“All things being equal, the two trial winners will turn up,” the trainer said.

“Seaward has trained well since the Cheshire Oaks, but while Treasure is a possible, I’m inclined to head her to the Ribblesdale.

“Classical Song got a long way back off a strong gallop at York but she’s on course to come here, as long as she trains well in the next week.”

Of You Got To Me, who defeated Aidan O’Brien’s fast-finishing Rubies Are Red at Lingfield, Beckett added: “You Got To Me will come forward again but we will put some different kit in her mouth. She appears to take her racing well.

“I know Aidan’s filly came from Brighton in the Lingfield trial and will be tough to beat, but she’d had a run, which we hadn’t.”