King Of Steel sidelined after training setback

King Of Steel will miss his key summer targets after suffering a setback during training.

Roger Varian’s Champion Stakes hero had been building towards his impending return in Sandown’s Brigadier Gerard Stakes next week, a run that it was hoped would tee-up a return to Royal Ascot for a shot at the Prince Of Wales’s Stakes.

However, immediate plans have now been shelved after discovering the setback which serves as a huge blow for not only the Classic-winning handler and his team, but also owners Amo Racing, for whom King Of Steel has been a standout performer.

“It’s very disappointing for everyone concerned, both for the owner and his team and also the whole of my team,” Varian told the PA news agency.

“He’s had a training setback which is going to rule him out for the main part of the season and it is disappointing.”

The son of Wootton Bassett also held an entry for Sandown’s Coral-Eclipse later in the summer, for which he was a general 4-1 favourite.

Amo Racing posted on X, formerly Twitter: “King Of Steel has sustained an injury during his routine exercise on Tuesday morning in Newmarket.

“We are happy to report that he is fine and his usual bubbly self, but sadly, he will miss his planned seasonal debut at Sandown and Royal Ascot.

“As you can imagine, this is a very disappointing day for all of King Of Steel’s supporters and all the people who have put their heart and soul into this horse.”