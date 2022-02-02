King planning Kingmaker prep for Cheltenham hope Edwardstone

Sporting Life Arkle Challenge Trophy second-favourite Edwardstone will head to Warwick on Saturday week as trainer Alan King builds up towards the Cheltenham Festival.

The eight-year-old has won three of his five starts over fences, including the Grade One Henry VIII Novices’ Chase at Sandown.

He was last seen taking the Wayward Lad Novices’ Chase at Kempton over the Christmas period.

Edwardstone is a general 3-1 chance for the Arkle on March 15 behind favourite Blue Lord.

The Robert Abrey and Ian Thurtle-owned gelding is being put through his paces ahead of the two-mile Grade Two Kingmaker Novices’ Chase, a race the Barbury Castle handler has won three times, with Kadount (2005), Voy Por Ustedes (2006) and Balder Success (2014).

King has been “delighted” with his recent homework and added: “Edwardstone is very well. Everything is very much on course.

“He schooled very well on Monday and the plan is to go to Warwick on Saturday week.”

Stablemate North Lodge, who made it two wins from two starts when landing the Grade Two Classic Novices’ Hurdle at Cheltenham on Saturday is set to bypass the Cheltenham Festival.

King is instead eyeing a trip north of the border with the five-year-old for the Grade Two bet365 Premier Novices’ Hurdle at Kelso on March 5.

The two-and-a-quarter-mile event forms part of the £100,000 bet365 Morebattle Hurdle card.

King said: “North Lodge has taken his race well.

“I will probably go to Kelso at the beginning of March and possibly on to Aintree after that.

“It is not set in stone, but I don’t think he will be going to Cheltenham this year.”

King is set for a busy couple of weeks and is looking ahead to Betfair Super Saturday at Newbury on February 12.

Tritonic, who won the valuable Betfair Exchange Trophy at Ascot in mid-December before being well held in the Grade One Christmas Hurdle at Kempton, is set to fly the flag for the yard in the Grade Three Betfair Hurdle.

“Tritonic is still on course for Newbury,” added King. “He is due to work on Wednesday, but he is in good order and we’re looking forward to next weekend.”

Joining him at the Berkshire track will be the versatile Sceau Royal, who reverts to chasing for the first time this season.

Sceau Royal reverts to fences in a bid to retain his Betfair Game Spirit Chase crown (Alan Crowhurst/PA) (PA Archive)

The 10-year-old won the Grade Two Elite Hurdle at Wincanton in November and was a close-up third in the Grade One Fighting Fifth Hurdle at Newcastle later that month.

He has raced exclusively over hurdles this season, but will bid to land the Grade Two Betfair Game Spirit Chase for a second successive year.

King added: “Sceau Royal will go to the Game Spirit, so we have got plenty to look forward to.

“James Bowen had a sit on him on Monday for the first time and I think he will take over with Daryl Jacob injured, so that’s the plan with him.”