King pleased with Edwardstone after ‘proper workout’ on trip to Lambourn

Edwardstone worked “very well” on Tuesday morning, as Alan King plots a belated return for last season’s Arkle Challenge Trophy hero.

The Barbury Castle handler has seen potential options fall by the wayside in recent weeks, owing to unsuitably dry ground conditions.

The eight-year-old was due to shoulder top-weight in the Jim Barry Wines Hurst Park Handicap Chase at Ascot on Saturday, but was withdrawn, having also missed the Shloer Chase at Cheltenham the previous weekend due to the ground.

However, King was pleased with his latest piece of work, having taken a short trip to Nicky Henderson’s Seven Barrows yard – and confirmed the Betfair Tingle Creek Chase at Sandown on Saturday week as the next possible target for his seasonal bow.

“Edwardstone has been to Lambourn today and had a proper workout,” said King of the Robert Abrey and Ian Thurtle-owned gelding.

“Nicky very kindly let me go and use his grass gallops this morning and all went very well.

“I would imagine he would have to go to the Tingle Creek now, if all goes according to plan between now and then.”

Though frustrated by the lack of suitable going for his stable star, King remains pragmatic.

“We are coming off what has been the driest summer and autumn since ’76,” he added.

“I remember they didn’t race at Cheltenham until New Year’s Day that year. Every meeting was transferred because it was too firm, so it is not unprecedented. It has been a long time, but it does happen.”

King also appears to have a smart bumper horse on his hands in Favour And Fortune, who showed plenty of ability in landing the John Vickers.Bet Free Bet Club Open National Hunt Flat Race at Southwell on Tuesday afternoon.

Running in the colours of the late Trevor Hemmings, the Soldier Of Fortune gelding took the two-mile heat by five and a half lengths on debut.

King said: “I’m delighted with him. The horse has been working very nicely and has obviously been ready to run for a bit, but it was lovely to get him out and we were really pleased with his performance.

“He was bought for Trevor a few years ago and he came to me in late summer.

“I would imagine, being a four-year-old, we would probably keep him down the bumper route. I have obviously got to speak to (racing manager) Mick Meagher about it, but that would be my thought. There’s no rush.

“He has backed up what we have been seeing at home, so when they work well and you see it on the track, it is very encouraging.”