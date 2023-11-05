King sets out Greatwood goal for Lookaway

Lookaway will return to Cheltenham for the Unibet Greatwood Handicap Hurdle later this month having impressed at the track recently.

Neil King’s six-year-old was the winner of Aintree’s Grade Two bumper in 2022 and following a lacklustre start to life over hurdles last term, struck at Graded level for the second time when making all in the Sky Bet Novices’ Hurdle at Prestbury Park.

That was the perfect way to build on two successful outings over timber at Uttoxeter in the early part of summer and with a hurdling hat-trick secured, Lookaway will now head for the competitive handicap which headlines the final day of Cheltenham’s November meeting.

He is available at 11-1 for the race with the sponsors and his handler feels this is the ideal time to try his hand in deeper company.

“It was the perfect start to his season and we were obviously thrilled,” said King.

“We went there with high expectations and he couldn’t have done it any more nicely. Jack (Quinlan, jockey) has given him a nice positive ride from the front there, he’s jumped great, he’s travelled and won his race.

“The Greatwood is on the agenda. He’s gone up 10lb which one has to take on the chin. He could have gone up 5lb, 10lb or 15lb so we will take that there and that’s the definite next plan for him, to go back to Cheltenham for the Greatwood.

“He’s a young and improving horse and that’s the time to go for a handicap, isn’t it?”