King wary of Jonbon threat to Edwardstone’s title

Edwardstone returns to the scene of some of his finest triumphs to defend his Betfair Tingle Creek Chase crown on Saturday.

Alan King’s nine-year-old has won on this card for the past two seasons, securing his first Grade One when picking up the Henry VIII Novices’ Chase in 2021 before returning 12 months ago to take home first prize in the feature event of Sandown’s pre-Christmas meeting in emphatic style.

That nine-length success over Greaneteen is the last time Edwardstone has got his head in front, with four subsequent outings bringing little to cheer about.

However, having blown away the cobwebs behind Jonbon in the Shloer Chase, he will now bid to continue his Sandown love affair, with King confirming his Peterborough Chase declaration at Huntingdon on Sunday is only a back-up plan in case wet weather curtails the action in Esher.

The trainer said: “He goes to Sandown and I only put him in at Huntingdon in case Sandown is abandoned. They have got a lot of rain coming in there tomorrow and it is possible.

“He’s going there and the horse is going to have to do the talking now.”

King had previously seen Voy Por Ustedes finish second in both 2006 and 2007 and then saddled Kumbeshwar to chase home Sprinter Sacre in 2012 before finally getting his hands on the Tingle Creek trophy 12 months ago, but he admits Edwardstone faces a stiff task defending his crown against Jonbon.

He added: “Of course it’s (nice) to go there (as defending champion) but we didn’t have Jonbon to contend with last year.”

Dan Skelton’s Nube Negra was back in third when defending his Shloer Chase crown at Cheltenham and now has to bounce back to the form that saw him down Altior in December 2020 and also finish runner-up in the Champion Chase the following spring.

Meanwhile, Harry Fry had suggested Boothill would wait for the Clarence House Chase at his beloved Ascot for his return to deep waters, but a rethink sees him take another crack at Jonbon on the back of two taking victories this term that justify leaving handicap company.

The eight-year-old was eight lengths adrift of Jonbon when second in last season’s Henry VIII and Fry said: “I think he deserves another go in Grade One company again.

“On ratings, he’s got a bit to find with the likes of Jonbon, and on the form of the Henry VIII last year, but he seems in great order with himself and you’ve got to be in it to stand any chance of winning it.”

Haddex Des Obeaux is the lowest rated of the field on official figures but was an ultra-progressive performer last term and was in contention to make a winning return at Cheltenham last month before falling at the last with the race in the balance.

He now faces an acid test of his ability, thrust into Grade One company, but Gary Moore hopes there is still more to be seen from the likeable six-year-old.

“It’s a massive day for him and if he can do himself justice, then I would be very happy about it,” said Moore.

“I’m fully aware it is not going to be easy for him but he does love soft ground and jumping, so he’s got that on his side, as far as I’m concerned.

“He will have 100 per cent come on for his outing at Cheltenham and he can only improve.

“I go there with an open mind and if you aren’t in them, you can’t win them. If we run into place money, then so be it.”