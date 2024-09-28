Kingdom Calling causes 250-1 Listowel upset
Kingdom Calling caused an almighty 250-1 shock in the opening race on the final day of Listowel’s Harvest Festival.
Local trainer Eoin McCarthy confirmed afterwards that a few acquaintances availed themselves of the fancy prices but after a few near-misses this week, the win was needed.
Unplaced on his three previous outings, the Richie Deegan-ridden winner became the third-longest priced winner on record in Ireland behind two 300-1 shots, Know No Fear in 2020 and Sawbuck in 2022.
“This week only three of our runners hadn’t finished in the first six so that was good, although for us, it is the one week where that isn’t enough. It is all about winners here so I’ll take this,” said McCarthy.
“I’m delighted as he had been making a fool out of me last year and is a lovely horse going forward and I think he will improve.
“We thought he was a bumper horse last year but he was running too keen and was petering out at the back-end of his races. The last day in Tramore, Philip Enright got him to relax, to breathe and do everything right but he thought mentally he was still childish.
“Richie (Deegan) got him to settle early on in today’s race, crept into it although the race fell apart in front of him.”
