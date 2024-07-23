King’s Gambit ‘all set’ for the Knavesmire, with Callum Shepherd booked

Harry Charlton is excited to see his Royal Ascot runner-up King’s Gambit step up in class for the Sky Bet York Stakes on Saturday, with Callum Shepherd booked to take the ride for the first time.

A facile winner of the London Gold Cup on his three-year-old debut, the Saxon Warrior colt then charged home from an uncompromising position to finish second to Jayarebe in last month’s Hampton Court Stakes.

Having arguably been an unlucky loser in that Group Three contest, King’s Gambit is being readied to test the water at Group Two level in what looks a potentially mouthwatering contest on the Knavesmire this weekend.

Charlton said: “He’s in good form and he’s all set. He’s had a good prep since (Royal Ascot) and is working well. It will be interesting up in grade against the older horses.

“It’s always been a likely plan to go to York. There aren’t that many options for three-year-olds, that’s the crux of it. You either go in against the older horses or wait for France (Prix Guillaume d’Ornano at Deauville) in the middle of August, so this is what we’re trying.”

William Buick has been on board King’s Gambit for each of his two previous starts this season, but he is required to ride at Ascot on Saturday, where his likely mounts include Rebel’s Romance in the King George.

Charlton has therefore turned to Shepherd, who has enjoyed big-race victories this summer aboard Isle Of Jura in the Hardwicke Stakes and Quddwah in the Summer Mile, for what he expects to be a tough test.

“Oddly, it probably looks better than the Eclipse was – it’s a good race,” Charlton added.

“We’re happy with our horse and booking Callum has come about because he’s obviously in good form, he’s a good jockey and has ridden a few Group winners recently.

“With Ascot on, our regular go-to jockeys are obviously there and we thought he was the best available.”

King’s Gambit is an 11-2 shot with the race sponsors, who make Sir Michael Stoute’s Passenger their 13-8 favourite ahead of the Owen Burrows-trained Alflaila at 5-2 and Ed Walker’s Almaqam at 5-1.