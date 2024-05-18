King’s Gambit impresses in London Gold Cup

King’s Gambit appears to be Royal Ascot-bound after enhancing the Charlton family’s fine record in the Trade Nation London Gold Cup Handicap at Newbury.

Roger Charlton has won the valuable 10-furlong handicap with the likes of subsequent Group One performers Time Test and Al Kazeem in the past, but his son Harry was winning it for the first time since taking over the licence at Beckhampton.

Charlton said after his 7-2 favourite had obliged by four lengths from Poniros in the hands of William Buick: “Every horse that has won this has been a good horse and Ed Walker said to me in the week, if you are going to win this off 92 you will need to be a Group One horse, you need to be 20lb well-in.

“80 per cent of the winners are stallions now, it’s a proper race.

“We always thought he was a proper horse, but he was exceptionally raw last year and has taken time. The lad who rides him at home would fall off him once a month, he’s a tough ride, but he’s growing up every day and didn’t put a foot wrong there.

“I don’t know if he will be a Group One horse, we will see, but if he progresses again we will dare to dream.

“It will hopefully be the Hampton Court next.”

He added: “This was the plan for Hand Of God until he won the Esher Cup, so we switched horses and King’s Gambit has come here and Hand Of God will wait for the 10-furlong handicap at Ascot. They are two nice horses.”