King’s Lynn just misses out on royal victory at Chester
Nymphadora denied the King and Queen a first winner since their coronation as stablemate King’s Lynn had to make do with the runner-up spot in the CAA Stellar Handicap at Chester.
King’s Lynn has mixed at the very highest level in the sprinting division, last season winning the Group Two Temple Stakes at Haydock before contesting both the King’s Stand and the Platinum Jubilee Stakes at Royal Ascot.
Dropping back into a handicap for the first time in over two years, the six-year-old was a 5-2 favourite to carry the royal colours to victory on the Roodee under Ryan Moore, but he was ultimately unable to reel in his fellow Andrew Balding-trained runner Nymphadora.
The latter was a 3-1 shot to bounce back from a disappointing start to her campaign at Bath last month and did just that in the hands of Oisin Murphy, finding enough when challenged by King’s Lynn to prevail by a length.
Anna Lisa Balding, the trainer’s wife, said: “The lad who rides Nymphadora said she was in the form of her life, and there’s a fresh strip of ground which encouraged us she would handle it.
“John Warren (King and Queen’s racing manager) said Ryan would ride King’s Lynn and it was great to have Oisin, who is riding with such confidence. It’s good to have him back in the team.
“It didn’t happen for this filly at Bath but we put a line through it and started again. All being well she will go direct to Royal Ascot now.”
