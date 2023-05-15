Kingscote eager to get acquainted with Infinite Cosmos
Richard Kingscote will partner leading Oaks contender Infinite Cosmos for the first time in the Tattersalls Musidora Stakes at York.
Narrowly beaten by the reopposing Sea Of Roses on her Doncaster debut last season, the Sir Michael Stoute-trained filly rocketed to the head of ante-post lists for next month’s Epsom Classic following a runaway success on her reappearance at Newmarket earlier this month.
Ryan Moore was on board Infinite Cosmos on Town Moor and on her Rowley Mile return, but as he is required to ride Lambada for Aidan O’Brien in Wednesday’s Group Three contest, last season’s Derby-winning jockey Kingscote can look forward to being in the saddle on the Stoute runner.
He said: “She’s a nice filly who was impressive at Newmarket. Hopefully we will learn more this week.”
Infinite Cosmos is a hot favourite to enhance her Classic claims faced with seven rivals on the opening afternoon of York’s Dante Festival.
The Andrew Balding-trained Sea Of Roses beat her by a short head at Doncaster seven months ago and must be respected for the rematch after chasing home Andre Fabre’s Pensee Du Jour in a French Group Three on her comeback.
Gather Ye Rosebuds won by nine and a half lengths on her introduction at Newbury last month and is stepped up in class by fledgling trainer Jack Channon.
Novakai and Midnight Mile both bring quality juvenile form to the table for Yorkshire-based trainers Karl Burke and Richard Fahey having finished second in the Fillies’ Mile and fourth in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf respectively.
David Simcock’s once-raced Lingfield winner Empress Wu and John and Thady Gosden’s Soul Sister, who finished last of 12 in the Fred Darling at Newbury a few weeks ago, complete the field.
