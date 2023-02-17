Kinondo Kwetu up for Reynoldstown challenge

Sam England’s Kinondo Kwetu will look to strike a blow for the north in the Bateaux London Reynoldstown Novices’ Chase at Ascot on Saturday.

The seven-year-old has been in phenomenal form since last spring, accumulating a winning streak of six successive victories in novice events – one hurdle race and five steeplechases.

His chasing mark rose from 107 to 137 last year alone, and he is now bringing his consistency to a bigger stage as he steps up to Grade Two level.

“He’s had a little break, he’s back in and the ground has come up good so we thought we’d go and have a bash,” said England.

“It’s a good opportunity, he was running in novices over the summer but this is a completely different depth.

“It’s a different kettle of fish, but we’re going there hopeful that he puts in a good run.

“It depends on how much water they’ve put on it, but he likes quick ground and if it’s good they can’t have put too much on it.”

Nicky Henderson has a runner in Bold Endeavour, a seven-year-old who has won both starts this season and is therefore two from three over fences.

The gelding has displayed a habit of jumping slightly right, a tendency that makes rider Nico de Boinville believe running at a right-handed course will be of benefit.

“He has obviously done brilliantly since joining us and he is now up to a mark of 145 after winning at Doncaster last time,” the rider said via his Unibet blog.

“The way he jumped there suggests this return to a right-handed track will suit him, and he had an earlier win on lively ground at Leicester.

“He hopefully has a lot more improvement in him, and I think he is probably the one they all have to beat in here. He does step up in trip again, but I can’t see it being an issue myself.”

In the £100,000 LK Bennett Swinley Handicap Chase, Paul Nicholls is represented by Danny Kirwan, a consistent horse last seen missing out by two lengths over course and distance in the London Gold Cup in October.

The bay has further form at Ascot and his trainer expects the quick conditions to suit, saying: “He’s just been waiting for decent ground and a race like this in the spring, he just ran a bit free that day (last time) and Harry (Cobden) held on to him to save him for the last uphill from turning in the straight. He must have a nice chance.”

Richard Hobson runs Old Roan Chase winner Riders Onthe Storm, a narrow winner in the Aintree race in October before returning to the same track to finish 11th in a handicap contest in early December.

This is a step up in trip for the 10-year-old, who will be ridden by Nick Scholfield.

“Riders Onthe Storm is in fabulous form. He’s fresh and well and it’s just a question of whether he stays the trip,” said Hobson.

“I’ve put cheekpieces on him as I do think he’s holding a little bit back and his form can be a little inconsistent.”

Elsewhere in the race are Venetia Williams duo Laskalin and Farinet, with Harry Fry also saddling a pair of runners in Phoenix Way and Revels Hill.

Gary Moore’s Dorking Lad, David Pipe’s Neon Moon, Nigel Twiston-Davies’ One True King and Philip Hobbs’ Sporting John are others lining up, with Olly Murphy and Tom Lacey sending off a runner each in The Wolf and Nocte Volatus respectively.

The veteran of the field is Anthony Honeyball’s 15-year-old Regal Encore, winner of the contest in 2018 and a real Ascot specialist. Christian Williams’ Cap Du Nord completes the contenders.