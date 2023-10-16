Kinross all set to bid for Champions Day repeat win

Connections are predicting emotional scenes at Ascot on Saturday if Kinross and Frankie Dettori are able to retain the Qipco British Champions Sprint Stakes.

The Italian has struck up a fine relationship with Ralph Beckett’s six-year-old and their triumph 12 months ago was part of a Champions Day double for Dettori as well as bringing up a fabulous four-timer for the prolific son of Kingman.

Kinross has gone on to run as consistent as ever this term tasting notable success at both Goodwood and York during the summer before just falling short in defence of his Prix de la Foret title at ParisLongchamp earlier this month.

Now the Marc Chan-owned gelding will bid to regain the winning thread and provide his loyal pilot with one-last big-race success together on British soil before he makes the switch to ride in America.

“He’s in flying form, great form,” said Jamie McCalmont, racing manager for Chan.

“We’re very excited about Saturday’s race. It’s probably as good a chance as Frankie has on Saturday and without being big-headed maybe his best shot. That in itself gives you butterflies in the stomach.

“Marc and his wife Lily are going to be over here and it’s very exciting all round.

“We could definitely be looking for the Kleenex on Saturday, it could be an emotional week for sure.”

Also headed for Ascot on Saturday is Kinross’ stablemate Angel Bleu who has been supplemented for the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes at a cost of £70,000.

A winner of Goodwood’s Celebration Mile when last seen, it will be the four-year-old’s final outing before commencing stallion duties in France.

He will stand at Nurlan Bizakov’s Sumbe operation and the Kazakhstan-born businessman joins Chan as joint-owner for Angel Bleu’s racecourse farewell.

“It will be Angel Bleu’s last race before he takes up stud duties at Sumbe in France,” continued McCalmont.

“The ground is coming up well and he’s in good shape, so he has nothing to lose really.

“This is his last race and then he will go off and have a luxurious lifestyle hopefully. I think by going to stand in France gives him a great opportunity.

“French breeding is in a purple patch now on the back of Wootton Bassett and Siyouni and with his two Group One wins being in France, being bred in France and sold as a yearling in France, we’re very excited he has this opportunity to stand there.”