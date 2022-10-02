Kinross and Dettori cruise to Foret success
Kinross and Frankie Dettori ran out easy victors of the Prix de la Foret at ParisLongchamp.
Fourth in the race 12 months ago, Ralph Beckett’s five-year-old arrived in the rudest of health, having won Group Twos at York and Doncaster on his last two starts.
Back up to the highest level, Dettori was trapped wide through the early stages but the veteran Italian knew what he had underneath him and was happy to take his medicine.
He tracked Fang into the closing stages before being sending Kinross to win the race and the gelding quickened up impressively. Malavath chased him home at a respectable distance but Kinross was in a different league.
The winner is now 4-1 from 6s with Paddy Power for the British Champions Sprint at Ascot.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox