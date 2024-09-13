Kinross and Lead Artist doing battle in Park Stakes

Rossa Ryan has already played a part in Kinross’ journey to stardom and hopes Ralph Beckett’s stalwart can continue being a “legend” when he bids for a second Betfred Park Stakes at Doncaster.

The 24-year-old partnered the evergreen seven-year-old to victory in the Lennox Stakes in 2021, but had not ridden again on the racecourse until this season, as Kinross and Frankie Dettori claimed multiple big-race victories prior to the Italian’s relocation to America.

Ryan has reacquainted himself with the son of Kingman the last twice, and now hopes to add to that Goodwood triumph of three years ago.

After skipping the City Of York Stakes last month, hopes are high for a strong performance in a race he won on Town Moor in 2022.

“He’s going well and looks great,” said Ryan.

“He was a legend for me and the first Lennox he won, I was on him, and that was the start of a great career for him.

“He’s helped me and I’ve helped him and hopefully we can continue that.”

John and Thady Gosden’s Lead Artist has shown notable ability in his four outings so far and the Thoroughbred Stakes scorer is another seeking to make up for lost ground having sat on the sidelines since Glorious Goodwood.

“He’s in good form, he’s missed a couple of engagements due to soft ground but he’s a nice colt and we think he’s going the right way,” said Barry Mahon, European racing manager for owners Juddmonte.

“The drop back to seven furlongs here will be fine, that won’t be an issue. He’s a horse either later this year or next year we hope could climb the ladder to the highest grade.”

Similar applies to William Haggas’ fast-ground loving Lake Forest who missed Haydock’s Group One Betfair Sprint Cup ahead of testing the waters over seven furlongs, with connections that include Brighton & Hove Albion’s Tony Bloom eyeing a trip to Australia for the prestigious Golden Eagle.

“There’s no rain expected and he is going to take his chance,” said Sean Graham, racing manager to Bloom, who owns the horse in partnership with Ian McAleavy.

“This is the race we preferred rather than last week’s six-furlong race at Haydock and we’re going there for two things really.

“It’s a Group Two race which is a nice stepping stone for him, but we also want to see if he can stay seven furlongs. There is nothing in his pedigree to say he won’t and his finishing effort in his races is quite strong.

“You would hope he would get the trip and that is the main reason for trying him at seven is we have the Golden Eagle in mind for him at Rosehill in early November and that is worth AUS$10million. That is around seven and a half furlongs so this will tell us if he gets the trip properly or not.

“These Group Two races are really Group Ones in disguise and he’s probably going to have to be a Group One horse at this trip to win it. But he’s a young horse who doesn’t have many miles on the clock so we’d be hopeful he would be able to handle the step up.”

Andrew Balding claimed this prize 12 months ago and saddles both Goldene Peitsche winner Al Shaqab Storm and Vetiver, while Karl Burke is represented by course and distance winner Poet Master who was last seen impressing in Ireland in the Minstrel Stakes.

Richard Hannon’s Shouldvebeenaring and Marco Botti’s Fred Darling winner Folgaria are other notable names, with Charlie Hills’ Pogo and Ed Walker’s Popmaster completing the 10-strong field.