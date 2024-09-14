Kinross collects Park prize once more at Doncaster

Kinross showed all of his class to claim Betfred Park Stakes glory for the second time at Doncaster.

Ralph Beckett’s evergreen seven-year-old prevailed in this Group Two contest a couple of seasons ago before going on to land top-tier wins in the Prix de la Foret and the British Champions Sprint.

His form this term had been a bit below that level, but Rossa Ryan was always sitting comfortably on this occasion.

Kinross responded impressively when asked to kick on at the furlong pole and the result was never in doubt from there, with the 11-4 shot coming home two lengths clear of favourite Lead Artist.

He was subsequently cut from 7-1 to 4-1 for another British Champions Sprint success at Ascot by Paddy Power.

Beckett said: “What a horse he’s been and his owner Marc Chan is having a great day, as he’s had a Group Two winner in Ireland as well (Green Impact).

“I’m very proud to get him back. It hasn’t been easy, he had a small issue at the end of last year and we’ve had to tread carefully.

“I would have loved to have run him at York, as he loves it there, but the ground just got a bit quick. We knew we could get him back with everything on his side – and today everything was on his side.

“He’s a very, very good horse and to be still doing it at seven is unusual. I’m very proud of him.

“If the ground is right, he’ll go to Ascot (British Champions Sprint) and the Foret and maybe the Breeders’ Cup as well. If the ground is right, he’ll do both in October. He’ll dance every dance now, who knows if it is his last season.

“I couldn’t be confident he was as good as ever, as how can you be, but the signs were really good in the week, I was really enthused by the way he galloped.”

Runner-up Lead Artist was dropping back from a mile to seven furlongs and co-trainer John Gosden said: “It was sharp enough, but he ran a lovely race and Kinross, as we know, when he is on top form is imperious.”