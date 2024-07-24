Kinross leads Ralph Beckett’s Goodwood Festival hopes

Ralph Beckett’s Qatar Goodwood Festival team will be led by the evergreen sprinter Kinross as he bids for a third World Pool Lennox Stakes title.

The seven-year-old has been a constant source of prize-money for the stable over the past few seasons, winning 10 races – eight of which have been at Group level – and earning nearly £2million for his exploits.

First taking the Lennox Stakes in 2021, the gelding was beaten just a neck the following year when narrowly outdone by Andrew Balding’s Sandrine.

He returned last season to line up for the seven-furlong Group Two again and regained his crown by the same fine margin, a feat he will look to repeat this time as his trainer also bids to retain the leading trainer title he won at the meeting last season.

“For years I had no luck at Goodwood! We could never get it right. The last couple of years it’s gone well, but these things are cyclical,” he said.

“You’ve got to keep doing it, haven’t you? We had a good Royal Ascot and hopefully we’ll enjoy a good Goodwood.

Of Kinross, Beckett added: “I think we’re all very aware that we’re unlikely to ever have another like him and every day is a joy.

“Because of how long he’s been here and the fact I trained most of his family as well and for him to end up as he has, I don’t think any of us expected that.

“He’s been an easy horse to train, but he loves his work, just loves his work. And that’s made our lives very easy.”

“He’s been pretty unlucky not to win three Lennox Stakes, but he loves it there, he really does. He’s come out of the July Cup in good form, so we’re looking forward to it.”

Beckett’s Goodwood team could also include Sonny Liston, who will aim to put a beaten effort in the Summer Mile at Ascot behind him if he lines up for the Qatar Sussex Stakes.

He said: “He likes Goodwood. He’s run well twice there from his only two starts, and so he could well run in the Qatar Sussex Stakes. We might re-employ headgear as well.”

Beckett won the Qatar Lillie Langtry Stakes back in 2015 with subsequent St Leger winner Simple Verse and could be doubly represented this year as both River Of Stars, second last season, and Oxford Comma are likely to partake.

He said: “River Of Stars could go back and be joined by Oxford Comma, who won her only two starts this year. They could both show up there, depending on ground. That looks like an obvious target for both.”

The Bonhams Thoroughbred Stakes could also have two Beckett-trained contenders as Task Force and King’s Gamble both hold entries.

“King’s Gamble ran very well in the Britannia and Task Force is sort of on the comeback trail. He ran quite well in the Jersey Stakes. We think he’s better than that. I think Goodwood will suit him very well,” the trainer said.

Starlust, winner of the City Walls Stakes at York when last seen, is pencilled in for the Qatar King George Stakes over the same five-furlong trip.

Beckett said: “Starlust has defied every expectation, we never saw him coming really. I never thought of him as a five-furlong horse but he saves his best for the racecourse and that’s why he keeps rolling.”