Kinross out to make it third time lucky with Jubilee joy

It is all systems go for Kinross, as Ralph Beckett’s evergreen stable stalwart gears up for his Royal Ascot return in the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes on Saturday week.

Now seven, the son of Kingman has been a star performer for both his Kimpton Down handler and owner Marc Chan, winning at least two group events per year for the past three seasons.

He finished outside the top three only once in a typically-proficient 2023 campaign, winning at both Goodwood and York in the summer before suffering narrow reversals in his title defences in the Prix de la Foret and when last seen in the British Champions Sprint Stakes.

A course and distance winner, Kinross is now being prepared for his third crack at the final Group One of the Royal meeting and, with him currently disputing favouritism for the six-furlong contest, connections are keen to see their leading light back on track in what appears an open renewal.

“Everything is on schedule with Kinross and he’s a seven-year-old now, so we will just take one race at a time and hope he is as good as he was last year,” said Jamie McCalmont, the owner’s racing manager.

“He won’t really be put to the test until he runs and he’s not a horse who takes a lot of training. He certainly doesn’t need any extra seasoning. I think he will improve from this run whatever happens.

“It does look a very open race at this point.”

Chan – who has a 100 per cent record with his runners in the UK this season – is also set to be represented at Ascot by Jessica Harrington’s Bold Discovery, who is poised for a step up to 10 furlongs in the Wolferton Stakes following a taking victory over a mile in the Curragh’s Amethyst Stakes.

“As long as the ground is not soft, Bold Discovery will run in the Wolferton on the opening day,” continued McCalmont.

“We think that is a good spot for him. He will be stretching out to a mile and a quarter again, but that is where he runs.”