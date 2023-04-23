Kirby outlines Royal Ascot aim for Farhan

Phil Kirby is eyeing an appearance at Royal Ascot for Farhan after performing above expectations at Newbury on Saturday.

The five-year-old won the 2021 November Handicap and a valuable prize at York last season for John Butler before changing hands for 150,000 guineas in October.

Following a slow start, Farhan failed to make an impact when defending his November Handicap crown on his debut for new connections, but fared far better in filling the runner-up spot as a 40-1 shot in Saturday’s Group Three Dubai Duty Free Finest Surprise Stakes – better known as the John Porter.

Kirby said: “I was delighted – I thought he ran really well and hopefully he’ll come on for it.

“The plan is to go for the mile-and-a-half handicap on the Friday of Royal Ascot (Duke of Edinburgh Stakes), so I couldn’t really afford to come down in the handicap, but I might go the wrong way now!

“I was trying to find something competitive for him, as mad as it sounds, but he put up a really good show and probably didn’t need the run as much as I thought he would.”

Farhan was beaten just over two lengths by the Charlie Fellowes-trained Grand Alliance, with Max Vega a neck behind him in third.

With hot favourite Hurricane Lane failing to fire and the top-class Mojo Star suffering an injury that could be career-ending, Kirby is hoping the handicapper does not take the form too literally.

“He travelled and stayed on nicely, but I suppose we rode him to run well. We sort of took our time and tried to pick up the pieces if we could and it ended up better than we expected,” the trainer added.

“I thought it was a hot enough Group Three, but the favourite has run badly and the other horse got injured, so I don’t know what they’ll do.

“We’ll look towards Royal Ascot and I think there’s room for another run before then. There’s another Group Three back at Newbury (Al Rayyan Stakes, May 20) and there’s also a race at York for him around the same time, so he’ll probably go for one of the two.

“I don’t think he’s desperate for it soft, but I don’t think he wants quick ground – easy side of good or softer is fine.”