Kitty Rose could be derailed by Curragh ground conditions

Natalia Lupini will keep a close eye on ground conditions at the Curragh before committing her unbeaten filly Kitty Rose to a run in Saturday’s Staffordstown Stud Stakes.

An impressive winner as a 25-1 shot on her racecourse debut at Naas in August, the daughter of Invincible Army proved there was no fluke about that performance when successfully stepping up to Listed class in the Ingabelle Stakes at Leopardstown on Irish Champions Weekend.

Lupini hopes to see her stable star go in search of the hat-trick at Group Three level this weekend, but warns her participation is ground dependent.

“She has been in good form and she’s ready to run, the only thing is we’re monitoring the ground as we had a lot of rain yesterday and today,” said the County Down-based Italian.

“We’ll just have to keep a close eye on the ground as she probably doesn’t want it too soft, so we’re not going to run her on very soft ground.

“She seems to have stepped up a gear in her work since Leopardstown and everything looks good apart from the weather, unfortunately!

“The current owners are thinking this will be her last run of the year. She’s a big filly and she will definitely benefit from a winter break.”

Kitty Rose’s potential rivals include the experienced Aidan O’Brien-trained pair of Brilliant and Content and Gavin Cromwell’s Royal Ascot heroine Snellen.

The latter beat the boys in the Chesham Stakes in June, but needs to bounce back from a disappointing run when last of eight in the Debutant Stakes at the Curragh on her most recent start.