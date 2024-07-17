Kitty Rose will remain in Europe over summer before Australia return

Kitty Rose will continue racing in Europe this summer before departing to Australia, with a step up in trip for the Sumbe Prix Alec Head an option for her next start.

A high-class two-year-old for Natalia Lupini, she was beaten a head by Paddy Twomey’s A Lilac Rolla in the Priory Belle Stakes on her return to action before transferring to Australian-based trainers Mick Price and Michael Kent Jnr.

With the first shipment to Australia not leaving until later in the year, her new connections decided on a European campaign this summer, taking in the Sandringham Stakes at Royal Ascot before running with credit to finish second to Al Musmak in the Listed Sir Henry Cecil Stakes most recently.

Keen to learn more about their filly before her departure to Australia, and having stayed on gamely over a mile at Newmarket, Price and Kent Jnr are now keen to test the daughter of Invincible Army’s credentials over further, with Deauville’s Group Two for three-year-old fillies seen as an ideal next port of call.

“She’s eventually destined for Australia, but quarantine for the first shipment doesn’t commence until September, so we’ve got to fill in a few gaps and we’re keen to race her once or twice more depending on how she goes,” said Kent Jnr.

“She’s very lightly raced and our end mission is to land something big in Australia, so we’ve got to both keep her kicking over and tuned in, but also learn lots about her.

“We’ve not had her very long and we need to work out what her best trip is, so we’re going to try her over 10 furlongs. Her next start is most likely going to be in France and there’s a lovely race for her called the Prix Alec Head.”

He went on: “Racing back around a bend there I think will suit her better and sometimes in those straight races, you need things to go your way.

The way she has been staying on over a mile makes us wonder whether she might like 10 furlongs best down in Australia

“You saw at Newmarket she was a sitting duck for the winner to come over the top. She got to the front nicely and pricked her ears, but then she caught sight of Socialite who was 10 or 15 lengths in front of her on the other side of the track and had half bolted with Tom (Marquand).

“She chased him and they ran a very slick time at the start and middle of the race. She was entitled to fade and finish fourth or fifth, so to finish second was a very gallant effort.”

Owned by Tim Porter, Kitty Rose will eventually find herself competing out of Price and Kent Jnr’s Victoria base in Australia this winter.

Initially bought with the prestigious Golden Eagle in mind, connections now need to decide over which distance she may flourish in the southern hemisphere.

“At one point we were dreaming of the Golden Eagle here in Australia, but I think she is showing more and more that she wants a mile and further and the Golden Eagle is over seven and a half furlongs,” continued Kent Jnr.

“It’s definitely not out of the question yet and she was a two-year-old mile winner, but the way she has been staying on over a mile makes us wonder whether she might like 10 furlongs best down in Australia.

“We’ve got to work out what the best race to target in the spring is, but it’s a good problem to have and I think she is going to be versatile and adaptable.”

Reflecting on Kitty Rose’s stable debut in the Sandringham at Ascot, Kent Jnr added: “I do think we’ve acquired a very nice filly and maybe in hindsight going to Royal Ascot, even though it’s everybody’s dream, it was a little bit mission impossible.

“She was just awkwardly rated and when we acquired her she was already 104 rated and we took the view of going 10-weeks fresh into the Sandringham.

“We felt if we ran her one more time – and she probably needed the run – then we might tip her rating above the threshold and end up in a very hot Coronation Stakes which we didn’t think she was ready for. In the end she had to lump top-weight and she did a good job, but has definitely improved for her two runs.”