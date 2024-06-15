Klondike collects first prize in Grand Cup at York
Klondike benefited from a power-packed Ryan Moore ride to secure top honours in the Sky Bet Race To The Ebor Grand Cup at York.
Unraced as a juvenile, the son of Galileo was a narrow winner on his three-year-old debut at Newbury last season before running with credit in both the Cocked Hat Stakes at Goodwood and Newmarket’s Bahrain Trophy.
A disappointing effort in the Geoffrey Freer on his final outing of 2023 led to him being gelded during the off-season, and having made an encouraging return in handicap company at York’s Dante meeting last month, he was the 3-1 co-favourite of three on his return to the Knavesmire for this Listed event.
Moore was in no mood to hang around, sending Klondike straight to the front on what was his first start over a mile and three-quarters and committing for home halfway up long straight.
Salt Bay emerged as the biggest threat to the William Haggas-trained leader and a late lunge meant it was tight at the line, but Klondike stuck to his guns to hold on by a short head.
The winner is now guaranteed a starting berth in the £500,000 Sky Bet Ebor over the same course and distance on August 24.
“That was a very nice performance, happy with that,” said Haggas’ assistant Issy Paul.
“He made Ryan work for it a little bit, but he was in front quite a long way out and the ground is maybe a little bit sticky for him as well.”
