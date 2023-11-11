Knappers Hill delivers dominant victory at Wincanton

Knappers Hill got off the mark over fences with an exceptional display in the Boodles “Rising Stars” Novices’ Chase at Wincanton.

A winner of the Elite Hurdle on the card 12 months ago, the seven-year-old suffered defeat on his chasing bow at Chepstow but took a huge step forward at the Somerset track, producing a foot-perfect round of jumping in the hands of Harry Cobden.

It enhanced trainer Paul Nicholls’ exceptional record in the race, with Betfair cutting Knappers Hill to 20-1 from 33-1 for the Turners Novices’ Chase at the Cheltenham Festival.

Knappers Hill was sporting the famous colours of Paul Barber, Nicholls’ late landlord and close friend whose two sons, Chris and Giles, now own the gelding in partnership with Paul Vogt.

Nicholls said: “It is great that all of Paul’s family are here today. Paul would have been proud of that. He has been so good to me, and I’ve missed him a lot this year. He left a big hole in my life. This has been the target, to try to win this.

“I’m a bit emotional really as Paul would have loved that. He loved that horse as well. He went to see him every day. To see him win in his colours, he would have absolutely loved that. That was brilliant.

“We purchased him together at the Goffs Land Rover (stores) sale and he has just never stopped winning. He will run in Paul’s colours this season which is brilliant. The boys will love this.”

Nicholls suggested Newbury’s Coral John Francome Novices’ Chase on December 1 as a possible next port of call.

The Ditcheat handler got on the scoreboard in the very first race when Meatloaf took the EBF Stallions “National Hunt” Novices’ Hurdle in taking fashion.

A bumper winner at the track in the spring, this was the perfect hurdling bow and his handler believes he could be a Grade One operator before the season ends.

Nicholls said: ““He is a smart horse and I like him a lot. He won two races last season, and he was not beaten not far at Cheltenham (on New Year’s Day). He will get better with experience.

“He is sharp and two miles is fine for him. He might even progress to run at Aintree in that Grade One (Formby Novices’ Hurdle on Boxing Day).”

Nicholls’ afternoon got even better in the Boodles Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Chase when Huelgoat wore down 3-1 favourite Enjoy Your Life.

It continued a fine weekend for conditional rider Freddie Gingell, who won Friday’s Haldon Gold Cup at Exeter, and the champion trainer was eager to praise the young jockey.

He said: “He was on the floor at the cross fence, but it ended up being a good result. Freddie gave him a super ride. I’ve sort of aimed him at this race.

“It was just a matter of him jumping well enough, which he did, bar one mistake at the cross fence which he did well to recover from. Freddie is improving rapidly and he is a good lad.”