Knicks Go blitzes Pegasus World Cup opposition

Knicks Go added to his Breeders’ Cup success with a brilliant victory in the Pegasus World Cup at Gulfstream Park.

The former Grade One-winning juvenile is unbeaten since joining Brad Cox and confirmed his quickly-attained status as one of the best horses in the world with another dominating effort from the front – just as he had done in the Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile.

Swiftly away under Joel Rosario in the $3million showpiece, the five-year-old had Last Judgment for company through the early stages, with the well-fancied Tax just behind that pair.

But Rosario’s partner always looked to be doing it easily and once his rider pressed the button at the top of the stretch it became just a matter of whether he would see out nine furlongs, on what was his first try at the trip.

The red-hot favourite answered that question in emphatic style, galloping all the way to the line to comfortably account for old foe Jesus’ Team and Independence Hall.

Asked to sum up the performance, Cox told NBC Sports: “I’d say greatness was the word – great horses do great things and he did something great, so I’m very proud of him.

“When a horse is up front and they are going that quick, you are always a little concerned, but Joel has a lot of confidence in the horse and the horse has confidence in him, so it worked out great.”

The win opens up even more options for Knicks Go, with obvious options available in the shape of the Saudi Cup over nine furlongs and the Dubai World Cup at a mile and a quarter.

Cox added: “If he gets the right set up I do believe he can get a mile and a quarter. It’s a mile-and-a-quarter pedigree.”