Knight plotting Dawn raid on Al Quoz Sprint

William Knight has the Al Quoz Sprint in mind for his promising filly Frost At Dawn.

The three-year-old is by Frosted and was homebred by her owner, Abdulla Al Mansoori.

She acquitted herself well in two British starts on the all-weather last year before heading to Meydan, where she was placed over both six and seven furlongs before successfully stepping down to five furlongs in the Group Three Nad Al Sheba Turf Sprint on Saturday.

A 33-1 chance under Mickael Barzalona, the filly was drawn in stall three and made straight for the rail to lead from the outset.

From there she flew home, prevailing by two and a half lengths and breaking the Meydan track record over the minimum trip in the process.

“It was a very nice performance and the time was very good,” said Knight.

“She keeps on surprising me, we went out there thinking we were going to run in the UAE Guineas and we’ve ended up winning a Group Three over five furlongs.”

The Al Quoz Sprint, a Group One contest run on Dubai World Cup night, is the next port of call for a step back up to six furlongs that Knight expects to cause no issues.

“It’s fantastic and all roads lead back to the Al Quoz Sprint, I think she’s versatile and Mickael thought she could potentially be better over six,” he said.

“She was great over five and she’s got the track record but she could prove to be quite versatile.”

From there, the grey is likely to travel again for a domestic turf campaign – and if that proves a success, the Breeders’ Cup may come into focus later on in the year.

Knight said: “We’ll see how she comes out of the Al Quoz and take each race as it comes, but I’d like to think we could be competing in the big races throughout the summer and that would be great.

“If she can continue in this sort of form, then the Breeders’ Cup at Del Mar could be something we aim for at the end of the season.

“She’ll need to have a freshen up when she comes back from Dubai, but for the owner to have a runner on World Cup night, and a homebred at that, would be very special.”