Kourosh makes an impact at Wetherby on British bow

Dan Skelton has the Finale Juvenile Hurdle in mind for Kourosh after he strolled to victory on his British debut at Wetherby.

The well-backed 8-11 favourite was on winner on the Flat in Germany and in truth had little to beat in the wetherbyracing.co.uk Juvenile Maiden Hurdle.

Harry Skelton sent him into an early lead and he must have almost been a distance clear at one point in the straight, before being heavily eased to win by 21 lengths.

The Finale at Chepstow on December 27 has been downgraded to a Grade Two for this season.

Skelton said: “He’s a nice horse, from the first time we showed him a hurdle he’s wanted to jump which is a great attitude to have for a juvenile.

“He stayed a mile and six in Germany so the trip was never going to be an issue and he handles very soft ground. I think he can take pretty high standing.

“There are a few races worth a few quid in mind and with the laid-back attitude he has I’d have no problem going to Chepstow with him for the Finale. I know there’ll be some fancier horses going but they’ll need to show their liking for the ground whereas we’ve got that in our pocket already.”

He added: “I’ve got some nice juveniles, I run one next week called Le Fauve that came from France who is quite useful.”

Sam Drinkwater’s Gallic Geordie (5-1) won the feature Peter Beaumont Handicap Chase under Ned Fox.

“He pricks his ears when he’s in front but he has plenty of ability,” said Fox.

“He ran well first time out and everything fell in his favour today.”

Sue Smith’s Cerendipity (11-4) was thought highly enough of to run in the EBF Final at Sandown last season and got off the mark over fences at the second time of asking.

A fair third at Sedgefield first time out, he beat two useful types in Ukantango and Missed Tee and the six-year-old can only keep on improving.

Daryl Jacob was in saddle due to his association with owner Aafke Clarke, who has had the classy Midnight Shadow, the 2021 Paddy Power Gold Cup winner run in her colours.

Jacob said: “He’s getting there. He had a problem with his wind with that has been sorted.

“Sue picked out this race, it looked the right one to go for and he’s rewarded them.

“He’s a typical one of Sue and Harvey (Smith), he’ll keep on improving.”

The excellent Oliver Greenall and Josh Guerriero bagged another winner when No But I Will (7-2) held off Skelton’s Snipe in the Visit racingtv.com Handicap Chase.

Henry Brooke, who has struck up a good relationship with the yard, said: “His jumping is a big asset, but I didn’t give him the best of rides there. I got involved far too soon, but I was just anxious the one in front was getting a freebie.

“He’s a funny little horse to ride as he never really takes you anywhere, but he’s got a decent little engine on him when you rev him up.”

The Skeltons also had to settle for second with The Village Way in the Watch Race Replay At Racing TV Novices’ Hurdle as Toonagh Warrior (5-2) gained a first victory at the eighth attempt.

Now with Stuart Edmunds, he had previously been trained in Ireland by Philip Fenton.

Audacious Annie (11-8 favourite) won the closing mares’ bumper in fine style for Jamie Snowden and Gavin Sheehan.

The winner is a half-sister the classy stablemate You Wear It Well.

“She’s a really lovely mare, her owner, Semore Kurdi, sent her to me as we’d done such a good job with her sister and if she’s half as good we’ll be happy,” said Snowden.

“We’ll see how she comes out of this, but it would be lovely to think we could go for some black type.”