Kylian oozes class in Dragon Stakes demolition job

Karl Burke is blessed with an abundance of juvenile talent this season and Kylian could well prove to be among the best of them, judging by his demolition of six rivals in the Listed Dragon Stakes at Sandown.

Settled in by Ryan Moore early in the five-furlong contest, the strapping son of Invincible Spirit, sent off the 9-4 second-favourite, floated over the fast ground and picked up the leaders with ease, drawing clear inside the final furlong to win by six lengths from Hackman, with Nazalan third.

Former jockey Philip Robinson, now assistant racing manager to owner Sheikh Hamed Dalmook Al Maktoum, said: “He’s nice, isn’t he? Ryan just thinks he’s a very nice horse, but thinks he’s been quite a slow learner.

“He’s now learning what it’s all about and said he had a good look around when he got in front, but he didn’t look around too much, did he?

“Karl has always thought he was a good horse and was very surprised when he got beaten (on debut) at York.

“He’s just probably a slow learner, who is just learning through his racing. Hopefully, he will go on to better things.

“Ryan thinks he can possibly get six furlongs, so that’s another avenue.

“He had been working with his other good ones before he ran at York, so he was quite surprised (when he was beaten). Some horses take a little while to develop on track.”

Kylian is now likely step up in grade at Goodwood, according to Robinson.

“He might go to the Molecomb, possibly,” he said. “We will sit sown and talk to the owner and Karl.

“As long as he comes out of the race OK. I don’t think it was too hard a race.”

He added: “Ryan was able to fill him up and he was going well within himself. I don’t think they went crazy. It takes some getting up the hill, but you don’t see many winning like that over five furlongs.”

The favourite, Born To Rock, who looked a good prospect when making a winning start by 12 lengths at Yarmouth on his debut a month ago, failed to fire.

His trainer Jane Chapple-Hyam said beforehand he had been laid low and had been on a course of antibiotics after his victory.

“This did not appear to be his running – he is better than that,” she said.