Kyprios makes perfect return in Vintage Crop
Kyprios enjoyed a Saturday afternoon stroll at Navan as he made a winning return in the SBK Vintage Crop Stakes.
Aidan O’Brien’s star stayer endured an truncated campaign last season, with an injury restricting him to just two outings.
He showed he retained all his ability when second in the Irish St Leger and at Ascot on Champions Day but this spring has been much smoother for him.
O’Brien’s plan was to come to this race, head for the Saval Beg and then go for the Gold Cup at Ascot, which was one of four successive Group Ones Kyprios won two years ago.
The first leg was carried out with the minimum of fuss under Ryan Moore, who moved up to join stablemate Queenstown a furlong out before forging clear to win by three and a quarter lengths as the 2-13 favourite.
“Delighted with him this year, great to get him back,” said O’Brien.
“Ryan gave him a lovely, uncomplicated ride. Wayne (Lordan on Queenstown) set a lovely, even pace and he kept taking him.
“I couldn’t be happier really.
“When he gets there he doesn’t do much and that is the way he is, but he was travelling very easily all the way.
“Everything is good so far – the plan was to come here, go to Leopardstown (Saval Beg) and go to the Gold Cup. He is a lovely horse to have.”
