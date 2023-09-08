Kyprios on comeback trail in Irish Leger

Kyprios is due to make his highly anticipated return to action in Sunday’s Comer Group International Irish St Leger with Aidan O’Brien surprised his star stayer is in the line-up.

The Moyglare Stud-owned chestnut carried all before him last season, winning the Gold Cup at Ascot, the Goodwood Cup, this corresponding race and the Prix du Cadran by a staggering 20 lengths.

Unfortunately, he met with a setback in the spring and O’Brien and his team have been forced to use all the guile, skill and patience required to get him back in time to defend his title on Irish racing’s biggest weekend.

Having picked up an infection on the inside of a joint and then enduring a far from straightforward recuperation, O’Brien admits he did not expect him to be lining up so soon.

“I didn’t think he’d make it back (for the Irish Leger) to tell you the truth and I can’t quite believe that he’s going to make it back, there’s still another day to go,” said O’Brien.

“He had a massive injury and I didn’t think it was going to be possible to get him back but the team have done a great job to get him back here, everyone that has been involved in him along the way deserves the credit.

“We’re hoping that he makes it back, he starts off OK, comes home well and then we can start planning after that, really.”