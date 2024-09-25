Kyprios team ‘probably looking’ to take Cadran path

The Prix du Cadran appears the most likely next port of call for star stayer Kyprios.

Aidan O’Brien’s charge was a spectacular victor at ParisLongchamp two years ago, winning by 20 lengths despite hanging badly across the track in the home straight.

That victory put the seal on a vintage campaign which also saw him win the Gold Cup, the Goodwood Cup and the Irish St Leger – and while he was beaten in each of his two starts last term after recovering from a career-threatening injury, he has bounced back to regain all three of those titles this season.

In the aftermath of his most recent triumph at the Curragh, O’Brien did not rule out the possibility of Kyprios dropping back in trip for a tilt at the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe on October 6, but he appears set to stick to the staying route the previous afternoon.

Fiona Craig, racing adviser to part-owners Moyglare Stud Farm, said: “I think he’s probably looking at the Cadran, all being well. With Kyprios that does come down to how he is a couple of days beforehand.

“I don’t think he’ll run in the Arc, I think it will be the Cadran or the Long Distance Cup at Ascot, and the further he goes the better.

“After the injury, we just have to see how he is a few days before he runs, but I took Eva (Maria Bucher-Haefner, Moyglare owner) down to see him after the Leger win and he seemed good.

“I think the hope is to bring him back next year and go for the Gold Cup again. He obviously got injured last year and came back and ran two brave races and he’s definitely a much better horse now.

“One day there’ll be a horse out there that can beat him, at the moment there isn’t.”