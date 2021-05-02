Lady Bowthorpe edges Dahlia tussle

Lady Bowthorpe came out on top in a thrilling three-way finish to the Betfair Dahlia Stakes at Newmarket

The William Jarvis-trained five-year-old edged out Queen Power and Lavender’s Blue to claim the Group Two prize.

Freyja set a steady pace in the early stages – with Lady Bowthorpe, who got warm in the preliminaries, towards the rear under a patient ride from Kieran Shoemark.

He brought the daughter of Nathaniel to challenge on the far side of the course, and the 6-1 shot got the verdict by a head from 2-1 favourite Queen Power in a exciting conclusion to the nine-furlong contest.

Lavender’s Blue, who held every chance, was just behind in third.

Jarvis said: “She was fantastic when she won her Group Three at Ascot last summer, and maybe things didn’t go quite right when she ran at Sandown next time with a penalty.

“She then ran in the Sun Chariot, which was maybe a step too far for her on very heavy ground.

“Literally in the last week she has really come to hand, and I was desperate to run her today. We were concerned about the ground, and I walked the course a couple of times. I felt it was safe racing ground and let her take her chance.

“She’s a very special filly, and I think she will hopefully continue to improve as the year goes on.

She does take a bit of managing, but these tricky women sometimes give you the most pleasure!

On future plans, he added: “She’s in the Duke of Cambridge at Royal Ascot. I didn’t put her in the Queen Anne, because if we can keep her to her own sex it’s to her favour.

“We’ll have a talk about the Lockinge. I think we’ll probably give it a swerve – but if Palace Pier was to miss out, we might let her take her chance.

“It’s a big thrill to win today. We don’t have a lot of horses in our stable – so when you’ve got a good one, you’ve got to make the most of them.

“Any winner is great, but I was born and bred in Newmarket and have lived here all my life, so it’s great.”

Lady Bowthorpe and Kieran Shoemark win the Betfair Dahlia Stakes (PA Wire)

Shoemark, riding his first two Group Two winner, said: “She’s a very talented filly, and I’m sure she’ll come on for today.

“She’s got away with the ground today, but will be a better filly on easier ground.

“She was a little bit delicate mentally as a three-year-old, but she’s maturing with each run – I believe there’s a Group One in her.

“This is my first Group Two winner, and I couldn’t have ridden it for a nicer guy than William Jarvis, who is so passionate about his racing. It’s just as good for him as it is for me to have a winner on a big stage.”