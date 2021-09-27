Lady Bowthorpe to wait for Champions Day

Lady Bowthorpe will be rerouted to Qipco Champions Day at Ascot after trainer William Jarvis revealed his stable star will miss this weekend’s Sun Chariot Stakes at Newmarket.

Following excellent efforts in defeat in the Lockinge at Newbury, the Duke of Cambridge at Royal Ascot and Newmarket’s Falmouth Stakes, the daughter of Nathaniel provided her trainer with a first Group One success in almost 30 years when landing the Nassau at Goodwood in July.

Jarvis had had been eyeing a second top-level triumph on the Rowley Mile on Saturday, but confirmed on Monday Lady Bowthorpe will not line up for the Sun Chariot because he has not been 100 per cent happy with her preparation.

“There’s nothing drastically wrong with the mare at all – but we did miss a crucial bit of work with her, and I just felt that she wouldn’t do herself justice if she went there a bit undercooked,” he told Nick Luck’s Daily Podcast.

“I don’t see any point in lining up in a Group One race unless we’re ticking every box. Emma Banks (owner) is very philosophical and patient and understands the situation.

“We’re going to leave her in both the mile race (QEII) and the Champion Stakes at Ascot.

“With a bit of luck, that’s what we’re going to do.”

Lady Bowthorpe failed to fire on her most recent appearance in the Prix Jean Romanet at Deauville, after which she was given a short break.

Jockey Kieran Shoemark (left) with trainer William Jarvis after Lady Bowthorpe’s Goodwood triumph (John Walton/PA) (PA Wire)

Jarvis added: “We did give her five days off, and she did benefit from that. Obviously it was a below-par effort, and we were desperately disappointed, but nothing came to light. Her action was good, and she looks very healthy still – she looks marvellous, actually.”

When asked whether an outing on Champions Day could be a last before retirement for his pride and joy, the trainer said: “No decision has absolutely been made.

“We’re going to see how she goes on October 16 and probably make a decision then. It doesn’t necessarily have to be made straight after that either.

“We’d love to have her in training as a six-year-old. But having said that, she’s got that crucial Group One under her belt and owes none of us anything. We’ve been privileged and very lucky to have a mare as special as her.”