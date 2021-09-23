Lagardere aim for Goodwood victor Angel Bleu

Frankie Dettori leaps from Angel Bleu after victory in the Vintage Stakes at Goodwood (John Walton/PA) (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
11:49am, Thu 23 Sep 2021
Angel Bleu is set to step up to Group One level for the Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere on Sunday week.

Ralph Beckett’s exciting colt has not been seen in competitive action since winning the Vintage Stakes at Glorious Goodwood at the end of July, having since sidestepped the National Stakes at the Curragh.

The son of Dark Angel holds an entry in the Darley Dewhurst Stakes at Newmarket on October 9, but is poised instead for ParisLongchamp.

Beckett said: “All being well he’ll head for the Lagardere on Arc weekend – that’s the plan.

“I think Longchamp will suit him really well.

“We had aspirations to go to the Curragh for the National Stakes, but the ground was so quick over there and as a result we thought we’d hang on for Longchamp and hope it rained.”

