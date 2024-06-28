Lake Victoria adds to Ballydoyle juvenile riches at the Curragh

Lake Victoria just held off the late charge of Red Letter in what could prove a very informative renewal of the Kildare House Hotel Irish EBF Fillies Maiden at the Curragh.

Ryan Moore kicked clear just under two furlongs out and at that stage looked set for an emphatic victory on board Aidan O’Brien’s Lake Victoria.

However, fellow 5-2 joint-favourite Red Letter, also sired by Frankel, came out of the pack to finish very strongly and went down by just a neck for Ger Lyons and Colin Keane in the Juddmonte colours.

The pair pulled well clear of the rest in the seven-furlong contest and the winner earned a quote of 20-1 for next year’s 1000 Guineas from Paddy Power, as well as being priced up at 25-1 for the Oaks.

Lake Victoria is a daughter of former Commonwealth Cup and Sprint Cup heroine Quiet Reflection, who has already produced 2022 Dante third Bluegrass and recent Queen’s Vase fifth The Equator.

“We’re delighted with her. She was showing lovely work at home,” said O’Brien, who sent out another Frankel filly, Bedtime Story, to win so brilliantly last week at Royal Ascot.

“It was her first day out, first day at the track, so you’d have to be very happy with her. Ryan was very happy with her.

“She was green and Ryan said he didn’t mean to send her on as early, but when she went there, she started pricking her ears and waiting. She was never away and hadn’t been in front that much.

“He said he had to make her get down and do it but he said she still had her ears pricked going to the line, that’s always a good sign.

“Obviously she’ll go into one of the good fillies’ races. She has loads of speed, they didn’t go very fast but she still travelled very well and quickened very well.

Lake Victoria after winning at the Curragh (Gary Carson/PA)