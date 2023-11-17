Lanfranco poised for Lingfield debut

Frankie Dettori may have said his goodbyes to British racing, but his legacy on the racecourse will live on when Lanfranco makes his debut at Lingfield on Saturday.

Fittingly trained by the Italian’s long-time ally in the training ranks John Gosden, in conjunction with his son Thady, the Frankel colt is the first offspring of the Group One-winning mare Coronet, who Dettori partnered 11 times and steered not only to Royal Ascot glory, but also a pair of top-level races in France.

Like Coronet, Lanfranco will sport the colours of Dettori’s friend Prince Faisal Salman and his Denford Stud, and although the 52-year-old’s riding days in Britain may be over, the Clarehaven heir apparent Kieran Shoemark will be in the saddle when the youngster starts out over 10 furlongs in the BetMGM Take Time Out During #sgweek23! EBF Maiden Stakes.

“He is the first foal out of Coronet, so he was always a little bit special to us, but dare I say it, a typical first foal and was always going to need a little bit of time,” said Richard Evans, farm manager at Denford Stud.

“Coronet herself did not show her best until she was four and five and we just knew he would need that little bit of time and now he is going to be seeing a racecourse for the first time and it is very much see how we go.

“The feeling is he won’t show himself until next year really and at least the run this year will give him a little bit of experience. He’s very much out for a run and gaining experience and we just hope he progresses over the winter.”

The name Lanfranco had been reserved by Denford Stud awaiting the right opportunity to honour the decorated jockey and although Dettori played a key role in assigning the moniker, it is now unlikely he will get the chance to partner the colt on track following his forthcoming pre-retirement move to America.

“The name came about from Frankie’s visit to us earlier in the year,” Evans explained.

“Frankie is obviously very good friends with the Prince and we had the name Lanfranco on hold and we gave him the choice. It was very much while visiting the stud, choose which colt you would like to name, and he went for the Frankel-Coronet, as one might expect.

“It was good to use the name and it would be lovely if Frankie could ride him, but as we all know, we’re getting towards the end of Frankie’s career and the colt won’t be showing his best until next year, so just maybe it won’t happen. You never know.”