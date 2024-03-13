Langer Dan repeats Coral Cup victory for Skelton team

Dan and Harry Skelton enjoyed a Cheltenham Festival double courtesy of Langer Dan and Unexpected Party.

The former horse retained his title for the brothers in the Coral Cup Handicap Hurdle, a race he won last year off the same mark – this timing starting as a 13-2 chance to return the trophy to owner Colm Donlon’s mantelpiece.

After moving sweetly in the mid-division Langer Dan inched his way into the race as it developed before powering into the lead up the hill, pulling away to win comfortably on the line, by three and a half lengths from Ballyadam.

The winning trainer said: “He’s a remarkable little horse. He had surgery after winning this last year, which made him miss Aintree.

“Colm has had a torrid time with his two big guns ruled out, but this horse just knows how to do it on the big day.

“I’m very proud of the whole team, he’s bled on occasions this year and he had ulcers which we’ve treated – he’s just remarkable.

“Just in the last few weeks he’s started to come alive. The plan on Saturday was to work him with the slowest horse we had and to make sure he won and he won by a head.

“I just thought a head was better than nothing as he hadn’t been winning a raffle recently – he’s remarkable.”

He added: “Winners here mean so much. While we do the job 365 days a year, these four mean more than any other so you have to bring the right horse.”

Unexpected Party (12-1) then made the afternoon better still for the Skeltons when winning the Johnny Henderson Grand Annual Challenge Cup Handicap Chase.

The grey was always progressing well and stayed best of all to climb the hill in the lead with Evan Williams’ Libberty Hunter behind him.

Skelton said: “They are a brilliant group of owners, they’ve been with me a long time.

“After two winners we’re going to go and have an expected party now!

“It’s been a remarkable day, I’m just very proud of the horses, they are running out of their skins. It’s remarkable that the horses are in such great form, Harry gave him a fantastic ride.

“He was a bit further forward than he needed to be but he found two big jumps and my only concern turning in was that he was there to be aimed at.

“He was never going to stop over two miles and I don’t think he’s been quite getting home over further.

“I’m in a very lucky position, I’m the head of the team but I’m not the team itself. This has been a really satisfying day for all of us.”