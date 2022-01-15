15 January 2022

Lanzarote card given go-ahead after fog threat

By NewsChain Sport
15 January 2022

Kempton’s valuable Coral Lanzarote Hurdle card has been given the go-ahead following three inspections.

While temperatures got down to -4C overnight, the track was raceable, but heavy fog threatened the seven-race fixture.

Clerk of the course Barney Clifford held inspections at 8am, 10.20am and 11.20am before deeming the track raceable.

He said: “We are giving it the go-ahead. It is raceable at the moment, but we will have to obviously monitor it throughout the afternoon.”

Warwick was also subject to an 8am inspection but racing was cleared to go ahead at the track, despite overnight frost, with temperatures getting down to -2C overnight.

Frost covers, which were deployed, means the Agetur UK Ltd Classic Chase meeting can go ahead with racing scheduled to start at 12.40.

The ground conditions at Warwick are described as soft, good to soft in places.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Sorry Ma’am! No 10 apologises to Queen over boozy Downing Street parties on eve of Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral

world news

Kanye West under investigation for allegedly punching fan outside private club in Los Angeles

world news

Out! World number one tennis star Novak Djokovic sent packing by Australia’s Immigration Minister as visa is cancelled for second time

world news