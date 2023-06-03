Last-ditch attempt to disrupt the Derby foiled by police and security officials

Plans to disrupt the Betfred Derby were foiled as animal rights activists were arrested attempting to run on to the course at Epsom.

Despite pledges by Animal Rising to “cancel or severely delay” the Derby, the premier Classic went ahead as planned, with Auguste Rodin securing victory for Aidan O’Brien and Ryan Moore.

As spectators waited excitedly for the runners to appear, a man jumped the fence and rushed on to the course.

He was pursued by police as the crowd jeered, with some shouting “get him”, before being pulled away and tackled to the ground where he was handcuffed.

Shortly after, a woman tried to jump the fence in front of the grandstand as police officers rushed to stop her.

Angry onlookers could be heard screaming, with one man shouting, “kick her head in”, while police threw her to the floor and handcuffed her just as the horses thundered past the finish line.

It came after Surrey Police arrested 19 people earlier on Saturday based on intelligence suggesting they were “intent on illegally disrupting” the Derby.

Last week, the Jockey Club, which owns Epsom Downs, was granted the injunction against Animal Rising, claiming it had made “explicitly clear” it intended to breach security at the racecourse.

Observers described the situation as “ludicrous” and “absolute insanity” while others thanked police for putting a stop to the protests.

Giving his reaction, winning rider Moore said: “Andrew Cooper (clerk of the course at Epsom) and his team and the Jockey Club and the BHA (British Horseracing Authority) have been on top of it. It seems to have gone off without a hitch and I think that is a very good sign.”

This reckless and illegal behaviour which threatened the safety of our equine and human athletes is a breach of the High Court injunction which the Jockey Club obtained last week

Nevin Truesdale, chief executive of the Jockey Club, praised the prompt reactions of security staff and the police, but condemned the “reckless and illegal” behaviour of the protesters involved.

He said: “Our security teams and the police acted swiftly and decisively to remove an Animal Rising protester who entered the racetrack after the Derby had started and while the race was being run.

“This reckless and illegal behaviour which threatened the safety of our equine and human athletes is a breach of the High Court injunction which the Jockey Club obtained last week and prohibits trespass. The court order provides a clear route to prosecution, fines and even the threat of prison for Contempt of Court and we will now take steps to enforce that.

“Animal Rising have repeatedly stated that they would not attempt to disrupt any races while in progress and we utterly condemn their deplorable and mindless actions today.

“The Derby was first run in 1780 and has continued despite two world wars, the Covid pandemic and a number of other extreme challenges. That the 244th running of the race was able to take place on time today is testament to the determination of everyone to stage one of British sport’s most iconic and loved events.”