Last-gasp Lattam lifts Irish Lincolnshire for Haggas

A British-trained horse landed the Paddy Power Irish Lincolnshire for the first time as William Haggas’ Lattam pulled off a last-gasp lunge for the line.

Starting at 8-1 under Chris Hayes, the chestnut was not close to the action in the early stages of the Curragh feature and only began to make progress two furlongs from home.

He did not have a clear passage from the rear of the field to the line and Hayes had to edge left to find some room, eventually pushing through a gap to mount a late challenge in the final half-furlong.

Saltonstall was leading on the rail as Lattam appeared on the scene, with the two horses crossing the line almost in unison and the judge called in to split them.

Haggas’ horse had prevailed by a short head, with Saltonstall the runner-up at 25-1 and his Ado McGuinness-trained stablemate Casanova third at 40-1.

“He told me to leave it very late and I did what I was told!” said Hayes.

“He travelled lovely, relished the ground. After Mr Haggas had finished giving me the instructions I said ‘so basically aim to be getting there inside the furlong pole’ and he said ‘Oh God an awful lot later if you can, but see how you’re travelling’.

“I thought I was going to get there too soon and I sat, then the gap was closing and I had to switch. It was a short-head away from a shocker, but we won so I gave it a great ride!

Kevin Stott made the journey to Ireland worthwhile as 3-1 favourite Bucanero Fuerte landed the Alkumait Standing At Capital Stallions Irish EBF Maiden on debut for Adrian Murray.

The Wootton Bassett two-year-old crossed the line two and a three-quarter lengths ahead of Sturlasson, potentially taking the first step on the path to Royal Ascot for owners Amo Racing.

“He went through the motions really nicely and was very professional,” said Stott.

“He pricked his ears when I was in front and hasn’t actually had much of a blow.

“That was the first time I’ve sat on this horse, he gave me a really nice feel. We’ve got some nice two-year-olds in.”

When asked if he could be a Royal Ascot horse he added: “We’ll have to see how he comes out of the race and what happens going forward but of course he’ll be a contender, I’d say.”

On Irish rides for Amo Racing, to whom he is retained, Stott said: “Obviously I’ll come over when the boss wants me to come over. I love coming here, the people are really nice and the racing is very competitive.”