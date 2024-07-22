Late decision expected on Passenger weekend outing

Sir Michael Stoute will leave it late before deciding if Passenger will take up his engagement in the Sky Bet York Stakes on Saturday.

The lightly-raced son of Ulysses won the Wood Ditton on his first run last year before going on to finish an unlucky third in the Dante, disappoint in the Derby and then land the Group Three Winter Hill Stakes on his final outing of 2023.

He has not been seen since May, when he beat Israr by a cosy one and a half lengths to win the Huxley Stakes at Chester.

Israr has since won the Wolferton Stakes at Royal Ascot, while Passenger was forced out of the Prince of Wales’s Stakes by an infection.

The Coral-Eclipse at Sandown also came too soon for the four-year-old and all eyes now turn to the Knavesmire, where Stoute will decide whether to take in the York Stakes or go straight to the Juddmonte International in August.

Alan Cooper, racing manager to owners the Niarchos family, said: “The entry was made and Sir Michael will decide through the week what the plan is. Whether he needs to race before going to the Juddmonte or whatever.

“The idea was to go to the Prince of Wales’s, but we couldn’t run there. We had to scrap that plan and this could be a good stepping stone to the Juddmonte, so now we need to decide whether to run here or just go straight to the Juddmonte.

“We’ll see what Sir Michael decides during the week.”

Others in contention for what could prove a high-class renewal include last year’s winner Alflaila (Owen Burrows) and Hampton Court Stakes one-two Jayarebe (Brian Meehan) and King’s Gambit (Harry Charlton).