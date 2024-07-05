Late rain helps Al Mubhir to put win drought behind him

Al Mubhir ended a long winless streak when holding off Savvy Victory in the Davies Insurance Solutions Gala Stakes at Sandown.

The William Haggas-trained five-year-old last tasted success at Leicester in April 2023, some 10 races ago.

Having shown he was hinting at a return to winning ways last time out when third at Epsom, Tom Marquand tracked the once-raced Prague to the two-furlong marker before kicking for home.

He immediately went into a lead before Savvy Victory emerged from the pack and gave vain chase all the way to the line, but went down by a valiant length-and-three-quarters to the 9-2 winner.

“He is definitely better with a bit of dig and when I drove in today I was worrying it was a bit dry, but they’ve obviously had a bit and it was kind ground,” said Maureen Haggas, wife and assistant to her husband.

“He looks happy over a mile and a quarter, he was fresh and well today and there was a good pace on which suited him and he did it nicely. The second horse pushed him all the way.”

Al Mubhir holds an entry for the John Smith’s Cup at York on July 13, with Paddy Power going 10-1 from 14s in the immediate aftermath of the Gala Stakes.

“He’s five now and we’ve looked after him long enough, so we could possibly (go to York) if conditions suit,” continued Haggas.

“He’s also in the July Sale, so hopefully Sheikh Juma (Dalmook Al Maktoum) will take him out. When he ran last time, he hadn’t come in his coat and he looked better today. He was in good form and is a tough horse.

“If it was wet next week, I’m sure we would have a look at it. We will see how he is and he’s old enough now to be working for his living.”

Charlie Appleby could have a smart operator on his hands after Anno Domini followed up his taking debut success in the Tattersalls £40,000 EBF Novice Stakes.

Sent off the 11-10 favourite, the son of New Bay – who cost 525,000 guineas at the breeze-up sales – always had the runner-up Windlord covered when galloping to a three-quarters of a length victory in the hands of William Buick.

Buick said: “I liked him when he won at Newbury first time and this is more his trip (seven furlongs).

“He is very smooth throughout his races and a bit of juice in the ground suits him well.

“He came into the race very easily, which he did at Newbury as well, and he just has a look when he gets to the front but is doing enough. He is going to be a very nice horse for the future.

“He’s very straightforward and a pretty easy horse to handle and today it was a very smooth performance. He’s bred to get further, which is handy, and at home and in his races he’s been taught to do things the right way round.”

Adrian Nicholls’ stable stalwart Tees Spirit returned to the winner’s enclosure for the second time this season in the Davies Group Handicap.

A scorer at Newmarket earlier in the campaign, the 9-2 shot made all in the hands of the trainer’s daughter Mia Nicholls, with connections now considering a return to stakes company.

Nicholls said: “We were in at Doncaster as well, but I was watching the declarations very closely and I just thought there wasn’t as much pace here as there was at Doncaster.

“When I saw there was only six declared and we were drawn six it was ideal because for a front-runner he’s not always the quickest out of the stalls.

“When he does jump well, he can hit some very quick fractions and it was a long final furlong, but Mia gave him a good ride, she’s riding well and gets on with him well. I’m proud as punch of her as well as Jack (Nicholls, son).

Al Mubhir begins to pull away (Steven Paston/PA) ( PA Wire )