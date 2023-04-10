Laurel headlines high-class Kempton treble for Gosdens

Laurel underlined her Classic potential with an authoritative success in the Snowdrop Fillies’ Stakes, completing an Easter Monday Kempton treble for co-trainers John and Thady Gosden.

The daughter of Kingman had looked the part when making a winning debut at Newmarket in July.

She followed up in a mile novice at Kempton and was only beaten three-quarters of a length by Fonteyn when trying Group One company in the Sun Chariot on the Rowley Mile.

Having her first start since that October reverse, and partnered by Ryan Moore for the first time, she easily put her eight rivals to the sword in the Racing TV-sponsored Listed contest.

Though the early pace was pedestrian, Moore sat just on the withers of early pace-setter Abhayaa, before gradually winding the Juddmonte-owned filly up.

Having asked her for a response, she quickly lengthened with a furlong and a half to run and strode clear with ease under hands and heels for a three-and-a-half-length success from the staying-on Lightship, who was rated 29lb inferior on official ratings.

Laurel was cut to 5-1 (from 6-1) by Betfair for the Lockinge at Newbury and 7-1 (from 8s) for the Queen Anne Stakes at Royal Ascot.

Thady Gosden said: “It was her first run of the year and she ran a little fresh early, but she did it nicely.

“It was all very uncomplicated and she picked up well in the straight and went through the gears nicely.

“Obviously from stall nine you have to either be positive or accepting from the back, so Ryan went forward on her and she picked up well.

“She is a talented filly, as she has shown, and she is improving. We just have to find the right spot for her now. There are fillies’ races we can go for over a mile or a mile and one, then there are the open races. We’ll have to see.”