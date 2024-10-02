Lauren Keen-Hawkins moved to hospital in GloucesterAmar
Amateur jockey Lauren Keen-Hawkins has been moved to Gloucester Royal Hospital as her recovery continues.
The 22-year-old sustained a serious head injury in a fall at Worcester early last month after partnering Kim Bailey’s Faerie Cutlass, who came down three flights from the finish in the concluding handicap hurdle.
She was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham by ambulance following the fall and admitted to critical care before moving onto a ward.
Now the rider has moved to Gloucester Royal as a return home is discussed.
An Injured Jockeys Fund statement said: “Following her fall and subsequent head injury at Worcester Racecourse on September 1, amateur jockey Lauren Keen-Hawkins has been transferred from the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham to the Gloucester Royal Hospital where she continues to make steady progress with her rehabilitation.
“She is mobile with assistance, and although confused from time to time, her mental functioning is improving.
“Lauren’s family anticipate she will be discharged from hospital in the relatively near future to continue her recovery at home and with Out-Patient Therapy from both the NHS and the Injured Jockeys Fund. They would like to thank everyone for their kind messages of support for Lauren.”
