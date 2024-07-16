Lava Stream supplemented for Irish Oaks challenge

Royal Ascot runner-up Lava Stream has been supplemented for the Juddmonte Irish Oaks at the Curragh on Saturday, as has course winner Hanalia.

The David O’Meara-trained Lava Stream was rated just 74 at the start of the season, but has since struck gold in handicap company at Doncaster and in a Listed race at Goodwood before performing above expectations when beaten a neck by Port Fairy in the Ribblesdale Stakes at Royal Ascot.

She has been added to the Irish Oaks field at a cost of €50,000, and owners Elwick Stud are excited to be heading to the Curragh with a “fighting chance” of claiming Classic glory.

“We just thought with the Ribblesdale form being so strong and the winner of the Ribblesdale being favourite for the Irish Oaks, we may as well take our chance,” said stud manager Gary Moore.

“The form is there, that’s the reason why we’re going. There’s only a couple of Oaks you want to win, this is one of them and you’re able to take on three-year-olds rather than waiting to take on older fillies in the Yorkshire Oaks next time.

“She goes on any ground – the ground won’t bother at all. Even if she gets placed it would be amazing – for the stud, for David, for everyone.

“We’re hoping that we’re going over there with a fighting chance.”

Owned by the Aga Khan, Hanalia has won two of her three starts for Johnny Murtagh – losing her maiden tag at the Curragh in May – and is set to step up to a mile and a half for the first time after winning the Naas Oaks Trial over an extended 10 furlongs last month.

Paddy Power make Port Fairy their 11-4 favourite to provide Aidan O’Brien with an eighth win in the Curragh Classic, with the Willie Mullins-trained Lope De Lilas next in the betting at 9-2 as she prepares to carry the Wathnan Racing colours for the first time.

Lava Stream is 8-1 with the same firm, with Hanalia at 14-1, while Paddy Twomey is looking forward to saddling 25-1 shot Purple Lily, who was last seen finishing fifth in the Irish 1,000 Guineas.

He said: “Purple Lily has been trained very much with the Irish Oaks in mind and we’re looking forward to Saturday with her.

“It’s a step into the unknown (over a mile and a half), but her overall form is very good and the filly she ran against over a mile and a quarter (Ezeliya) ended up the top of generation in Epsom.

“I think there’s every chance she’ll stay.”

Gavin Hernon’s French Oaks fifth Dare To Dream, Port Fairy’s stablemate Content and David Menuisier’s Epsom Oaks third War Chimes also feature among 18 confirmations.