Lava Stream team mapping out ambitious schedule

The Nassau Stakes and Yorkshire Oaks are among the high-profile options under consideration for Lava Stream following her narrow defeat at Royal Ascot.

David O’Meara’s filly has made giant strides since rounding off a four-race juvenile campaign with a narrow novice win at Ayr, making a winning reappearance in handicap company at Doncaster off a mark of 74 before successfully stepping up to Listed class at Goodwood.

The daughter of Too Darn Hot faced another hike in grade for the Group Two Ribblesdale Stakes and was priced up accordingly at 20-1, but belied her odds with an excellent effort – travelling powerfully to the lead before Aidan O’Brien’s Port Fairy battled back to prevail by a neck.

As stud manager for owners Elwick Stud, Gary Moore has been part of Lava Stream’s journey since the day she was foaled and he is excited to see what the rest of the season has in store.

He said: “She ran a blinder, didn’t she? Danny (Tudhope) thought he hit the front a bit soon and if he’d held onto her a bit longer, she would have gone past (Port Fairy), and she wouldn’t have battled back. He was a bit gutted but we were over the moon – second in the Ribblesdale is fantastic.

“She’s always travelled well in her races – she’s got quite a lot of speed. It doesn’t matter what the ground is like, she’s pretty straightforward. You just need to give her a chance early and she doesn’t half quicken.

“She kind of half plans herself, as we may as well aim high now. David was thinking about putting her in the Nassau. After that, we’ll have to go for the Yorkshire Oaks I’d say and then aim for the Fillies & Mares (at Ascot on Champions Day) at the end of the year, probably.

“David did mention supplementing for the Irish Oaks, but there’s plenty of other races. We can look at the Nassau and the Yorkshire Oaks, rather than trying to fit in the Irish one, but David might change his mind, you never know.”

Lava Stream’s performance is a significant boost to a stud founded by the late Geoff Turnbull, with her dam Stream Song still producing at Sheraton Farm in County Durham.

“Lava Stream was always a good-looking animal, she always had that touch of class about her and I always loved her,” Moore added.

Lava Stream (grey) chases home Port Fairy in the Ribblesdale Stakes at Royal Ascot (David Davies/PA) ( PA Wire )