Lavender entrusted with helping Cheltenham continue to bloom

Guy Lavender is to succeed Ian Renton as Cheltenham’s supremo after being appointed as the racecourse’s chief executive officer by The Jockey Club.

Lavender served for 18 years in the Parachute Regiment of the British Army before moving into sports administration.

He worked on London 2012 and enjoyed a six-year tenure as Somerset County Cricket Club chief executive before taking up a similar position with Marylebone Cricket Club in 2017.

Lavender will join The Jockey Club at Cheltenham Racecourse early next year and initially work alongside current managing director Renton to effect a smooth transition of responsibilities ahead of the 2025 Festival.

“I am absolutely delighted to have been appointed as the next CEO of Cheltenham Racecourse and very much look forward to playing my part in the long-term success of the racecourse and the Festival,” said Lavender.

“There is an excellent platform to build upon and whilst there will be much to learn, I have a strong understanding of the challenges and opportunities in racing through my tenure on the committee at Exeter Racecourse.

“Cheltenham is a great British sporting institution, and I am determined to ensure it goes from strength to strength.”

Jockey Club chief Nevin Truesdale said he was “thrilled” to welcome Lavender and commented: “Guy’s deep and wide-ranging experience in sports events and administration will prove invaluable in his new role and should also ensure the continued advancement of the home of Jump racing and the Cheltenham Festival.

“Ian Renton has overseen a period of huge change at Cheltenham Racecourse following the 2014-15 redevelopment, which he led, and we look forward to his continued contribution as he and Guy manage a smooth leadership transition at the beginning of 2025.”

Cheltenham chairman Martin St Quinton added: “Following a very thorough recruitment process, Guy was the candidate who really stood out.

“As a racing fan with significant experience of leading other sports organisations, he brings a wealth of experience and I would like to extend a warm welcome to him from everyone at Cheltenham Racecourse.

“I would also like to thank Ian Renton for his years of dedication and commitment to leading the team and I know he will play an important role in supporting Guy when he joins us next year.”