Lavery admits ‘right decision’ to sell stable star New Energy

Sheila Lavery feels both “privileged and proud” to have trained New Energy as he prepares relocate to Australia for new connections.

The New Bay colt caught the eye when finishing second in last season’s Irish 2,000 Guineas at odds of 40-1.

He then flew the flag for the stable in a string of Group events across Ireland, England and France, coming home three lengths behind Coroebus in the St James’s Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot and finishing second when beaten just a length in Doncaster’s Park Stakes.

This year the chestnut finished fourth in the Amethyst Stakes at Leopardstown and was most recently seen placing third behind Cosmic Vega in the Listed Owenstown Stud Stakes at Naas in late May.

Australian Bloodstock have followed New Energy’s movements for over a year and have now purchased the colt to be trained by Ciaron Maher and David Eustace.

The latter’s brother Harry, who trains in Newmarket, will house the horse until he sets sail for his new home and prepares for his ultimate target in the Cox Plate.

Lavery and her brother John, who owns the horse, have been fielding offers for some time now and eventually agreed to part with their stable star and let him shine in another racing jurisdiction.

“They’ve been trying to buy him for over a year and in the end it just made economical sense for the owner to sell him,” the trainer said.

“They’ve some very deep pockets and I was at a bit of a crossroads with him. It makes economical sense for the owner for him to go to Australia, so I’m delighted for John but heartbroken to see him go.

“I’m gutted. I didn’t think I’d be as upset as I am, but it’s the right thing and it’s the right business decision. I’ve been very privileged and proud to train him.”

Lavery expects New Energy to benefit from the style of racing out in Australia and is looking forward to seeing the horse campaigned at the top level in new colours in the future.

She said: “He’s a gorgeous, sound horse that needs pace to run at and I think the style of racing in Australia will really suit him, so I’ll really look forward to seeing him win his Group Ones there.

“We’ll have to move on to the next one, but I think he’s going to win a lot of money and a lot of races out there – more than he probably would have won in Europe.

“His best runs were in straightforward races where there was a lot of pace – the (Irish) Guineas and the Group Two in Doncaster – he just loved it and he thrives on that kind of racing.

“In fairness they have been trying to buy him from the get-go, since he won as a two-year-old almost.

“They’ve really had their eye on him and they’ve been watching his career very closely.”