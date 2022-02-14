Lawes not getting carried away just yet with Geometrical
Toby Lawes will take a low-key approach with Geometrical following his successful hurdling debut at Doncaster on Thursday.
The son of Dawn Approach earned himself a three-figure Flat rating when trained in Ireland by Jim Bolger – winning twice as well as being placed at Listed and Group Two level.
Having changed hands for 30,000 guineas in the autumn, Geometrical made a smart start to his jumping career on Town Moor, much to the delight of his new trainer.
Lawes said: “He’s a bonny little horse who is pretty straightforward and he’s taken very well to hurdling at home. We were glad to see it transferred onto the track.
“It was great to see him attacking his last two hurdles fluently when the race was really hotting up – he measured them beautifully.”
By winning at Doncaster, Geometrical has qualified for the bet365 Novices’ Championship Final – a handicap run on the final day of the season at Sandown in April.
“He’s a nice horse and I think we’ll just go gently. We’ll see if we can find another novice and win with a penalty and play it by ear from there,” Lawes added.
“If he progresses nicely, I suppose one of the targets could be the race at Sandown.
“He was obviously a smart Flat horse in Ireland. The trip could potentially have been an issue going jumping, but he’s a relaxed horse who gives himself every chance of staying.”
