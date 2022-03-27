Layfayette swoops late to claim Devoy honours

Layfayette was an impressive winner of the Listed Plusvital Devoy Stakes at Naas when returning to action for trainer Noel Meade.

The five-year-old triumphed in the Irish Lincolnshire on debut last season and struck again on his first run of the campaign to prevail at 11-2.

Ridden by Oisin Orr, the gelding raced at the rear of the field for much of the race, making a challenge when pulled out wide with two furlongs remaining and running on to defeat 5-4 favourite Licence by half a length.

Layfayatte following his Naas win (Alan Magee/PA)

“We’re delighted to win. We had the choice of the Lincoln but I felt that there could be something in it that was a stakes horse and it could be difficult off 102 to win it,” said Meade.

“He’s been working the house down at home. He’s moving great this year, so we’ll progress on in stakes races and see how we get on. He races lazily, as you saw there.

“Oisin is going to ride a good few for me this year when Colin (Keane) is not available.

“I think he can go a mile and a half. He’s won two Listed races now, so we’ll try to get a Group Three.”

The Markaz Paname team at Naas (Alan Magee/PA)

Ger Lyons’ Markaz Paname also made a winning return to action when taking the Madrid Handicap under Keane on his seasonal debut.

The three-year-old has been gelded since last term, when he was successful in a maiden and came third in the Listed Star Appeal Stakes.

Starting at 3-1 for the seven-furlong affair, the bay triumphed by a length and a quarter from Gavin Cromwell’s 33-1 chance Mister Wilson.

“He brought to the track what we have been seeing at home and if we had a Madrid horse, it was him,” Lyons said.

“He’s grown up a lot from two to three. He was very immature last year and we gelded him. Last year he was a very free sweater and did well to do what he did.

“We think he’ll get further as well, so we’ll have a bit of fun with him. He’s owner-bred so Donal (Boylan) is obviously a lucky owner.”

Tuesday impressed on her return (Brian Lawless/PA) (PA Wire)

Aidan O’Brien’s Tuesday was the winner of the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Fillies Maiden as the 2-5 favourite.

The three-year-old daughter of Galileo was narrowly beaten by subsequent Moyglare Stud Stakes winner Discoveries on her debut last term and had not been seen since.

Ridden by Ryan Moore, the filly, who is a full sister to Minding, asserted her authority in the final furlong and prevailed by a length and three-quarters, with O’Brien rating her a possible Irish Classic contender.

He said: “She’s a lovely filly. I’m very happy with her and she’ll have no problem staying further.

“We’ll go gently with her and see how she is and how much she comes on.

“I doubt if she will go to Newmarket for the 1000 Guineas. It will probably come too quick for her.

“She could be an Irish Guineas filly that will get further than a mile.

“She’s a sister to Minding and the filly that beat her has won a Group One.”